0:10
30 FPS
H.264

A vibrant, abstract swirl of purple and green colors captured in a close-up angle, resembling a dynamic, flowing motion in a video style. Live mobile wallpaper.

Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 53.88 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 31.22 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 6.08 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.04 MB

