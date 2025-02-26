rawpixel
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

Abstract video of swirling, soft purple and pink forms. Close-up angle creates a dynamic, immersive visual experience. Live desktop wallpaper.

Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 51.59 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 32.3 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.78 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 9 MB

View personal and business license