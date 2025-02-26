https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17132423SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up, eye-level shot of a light bulb nestled in soil with sprouts, symbolizing innovation and growth. Ideal for a concept video on sustainability.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 47 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 17.69 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.41 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 13.1 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare