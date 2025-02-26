https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17132492SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Wide-angle shot of robotic arms assembling a car frame in a modern factory, showcasing automation in manufacturing. Industrial video concept.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 40.35 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 18.28 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.42 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.62 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare