rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17132525
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

Close-up video of olive branches with soft focus, capturing the gentle sway and sunlight filtering through leaves, creating a serene, natural ambiance. Live desktop wallpaper.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 40.25 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 18.91 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.22 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 12.3 MB

View personal and business license