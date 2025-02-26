https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17132527SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Upward angle captures tree reflections on glass building, blending nature and architecture. Ideal for a modern, eco-friendly video theme.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 57.83 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 33.38 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 6.48 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 11.58 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare