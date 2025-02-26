https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17132535SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video of olive branches in soft sunlight, captured from a low angle, highlighting the serene, natural beauty of the leaves. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 56.53 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 26.04 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 4.99 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 12.88 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare