https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17132546SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Abstract video with a futuristic style, featuring flowing, metallic lines and glowing particles. Dynamic, close-up camera angle enhances movement. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 46.8 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 27.79 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.64 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.82 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare