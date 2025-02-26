rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17132586
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

Low-angle video capturing gentle waves on a beach at sunset, highlighting the warm glow on the water's surface in a serene, calming style. Live desktop wallpaper.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 83.82 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 50.93 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 10.72 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.66 MB

View personal and business license