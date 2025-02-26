https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17132586SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Low-angle video capturing gentle waves on a beach at sunset, highlighting the warm glow on the water's surface in a serene, calming style. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 83.82 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 50.93 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 10.72 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.66 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare