https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17132600SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A serene sunset over the ocean, captured from a low-angle, showcasing rippling waves and vibrant colors. Ideal for a calming video backdrop. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 50.93 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 23.35 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.35 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.6 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare