https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17132622SaveSaveVideo Info0:0530 FPSH.264Wide-angle shot of an empty theater stage with red curtains and smoky ambiance, creating a dramatic setting for a video production.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 16.55 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.39 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.43 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.19 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare