https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17132708SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Dynamic video concept with swirling light trails against a starry backdrop. Captured from a frontal angle, creating a sense of depth and motion. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 70.5 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 38.54 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 9.3 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.28 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare