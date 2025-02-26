rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17132719
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

Aerial video captures the serene, rhythmic motion of ocean waves. The high-angle view emphasizes the vastness and texture of the water surface. Live desktop wallpaper.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 86.68 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 53.51 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 11.43 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.82 MB

View personal and business license