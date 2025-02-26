https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17132768SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A dynamic cityscape video showcasing towering skyscrapers with neon lights, captured from a low-angle, reflecting vibrant colors on wet pavement. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 60.5 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 30.85 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.16 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.22 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare