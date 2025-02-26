https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17132773SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Futuristic cityscape with neon lights, viewed from a low angle. The video captures a cyberpunk aesthetic with towering skyscrapers under a moody sky. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 60.62 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 31.81 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.74 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.97 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare