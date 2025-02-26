rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17132773
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

Futuristic cityscape with neon lights, viewed from a low angle. The video captures a cyberpunk aesthetic with towering skyscrapers under a moody sky. Live desktop wallpaper.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 60.62 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 31.81 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.74 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.97 MB

View personal and business license