https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17132824SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Sunlight filters through lush green leaves, captured from a low-angle shot, creating a serene, natural ambiance ideal for a calming video backdrop. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 63.84 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 35.39 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 7.99 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 12.11 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare