rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17132825
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

Upward angle captures sunlight filtering through lush green leaves, creating a serene, natural canopy effect, ideal for a tranquil video backdrop. Live mobile wallpaper.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 108.45 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 57.64 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 9.87 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 12.83 MB

View personal and business license