https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17132832SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Low-angle shot of lush, sunlit tropical foliage against a bright sky, creating a serene, immersive nature video atmosphere. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 57.96 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 38.06 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 8.03 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 13.9 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare