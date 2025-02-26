https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17132906SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A mystical video scene of an open book in a forest, with glowing lights floating around. Low-angle shot enhances the enchanting atmosphere. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 38.72 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 20.41 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 5.11 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.38 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare