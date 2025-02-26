https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17132957SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A dramatic low-angle video shot of a person in white against towering clouds, emphasizing grandeur and serenity in a cinematic style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 11.59 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 5.65 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1016.4 KBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 6.48 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare