https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17132967SaveSaveVideo Info0:0629.97 FPSProRes 444LoopTropical monstera plant leaves isolated animation isolated asset, transparent 4K video, alpha channel, ProRes 4444MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoTransparentVideo4K HD 2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 212.96 MBGIF 480 x 480 px | GIF | 1.88 MB4K HD 2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 2.68 MB2K HD 1440 x 1440 px | MOV | 1.39 MBSD 480 x 480 px | MP4 | 353.42 KBGIF 480 x 480 px | GIF | 2.15 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare