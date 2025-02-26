https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17132981SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSProRes 444Futuristic metallic lightning bolt animation isolated asset, transparent 4K video, alpha channel, ProRes 4444MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoTransparentVideo4K HD 2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 266.54 MBGIF 480 x 480 px | GIF | 1.64 MB4K HD 2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 1.98 MB2K HD 1440 x 1440 px | MOV | 1.26 MBSD 480 x 480 px | MP4 | 798.41 KBGIF 480 x 480 px | GIF | 1.86 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare