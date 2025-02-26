https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17133048SaveSaveVideo Info0:0629.97 FPSProRes 444Floating vibrant green leaves background animated overlay, transparent 4K video, alpha channel, ProRes 4444MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoTransparentVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 428.1 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 1.29 MB4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 7.09 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 3.52 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.79 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 2.05 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare