https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17133108SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSProRes 444Smiling student holding books animation isolated asset, transparent 4K video, alpha channel, ProRes 4444MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoTransparentVideo4K HD 2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 787.97 MBGIF 480 x 480 px | GIF | 7.97 MB4K HD 2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 9.34 MB2K HD 1440 x 1440 px | MOV | 4.56 MBSD 480 x 480 px | MP4 | 887.03 KBGIF 480 x 480 px | GIF | 7.68 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare