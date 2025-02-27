https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17134682SaveSaveVideo Info11:0529.97 FPSH.264About Bananas. Vintage film by Castle Films, showcasing complete presentation of the banana industry from the clearing of the jungle and the planting to the shipment of the fruit to the American markets. California, United States -1935.Original public domain video from Internet ArchiveMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoVideoOriginal 640 x 480 px | MOV | 407.24 MBView CC0 LicenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare