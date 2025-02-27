rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17134760
Save
Video Info
21:20
29.97 FPS
H.264

The Best Made Plans. Vintage film by Dallas Jones Productions, showcasing how Saran Wrap can be used both for food preservation in the refrigerator and freezer and as an element in creative home and party decorations. United States -1956.

Original public domain video from Internet Archive

More
Free for Personal and Business use
EditorialPublic Domain
  • Original
    640 x 480 px | MOV | 359.32 MB

View CC0 License