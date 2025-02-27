rawpixel
How Textile Mills Are Modernizing. Vintage film by Raphael G. Wolff Studios illustrates how electricity can modernize textile mills. Great shots of cotton mills, processing and textile manufacturing; technical narration laced with industry jargon. In Technicolor. United States -1948.

Original public domain video from Internet Archive

