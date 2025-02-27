https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17134763SaveSaveVideo Info25:1029.97 FPSH.264How Textile Mills Are Modernizing. Vintage film by Raphael G. Wolff Studios illustrates how electricity can modernize textile mills. Great shots of cotton mills, processing and textile manufacturing; technical narration laced with industry jargon. In Technicolor. United States -1948.Original public domain video from Internet ArchiveMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoVideoOriginal 640 x 480 px | MOV | 433.08 MBView CC0 LicenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare