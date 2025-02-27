rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17134765
Save
Video Info
9:08
29.97 FPS
H.264

More Power to You. Vintage film by The Jam Handy Organization, explaining how oil is drilled, transported, refined, reformulated, and consumed. United States -1930s

Original public domain video from Internet Archive

More
Free for Personal and Business use
EditorialPublic Domain
  • Original
    640 x 480 px | MOV | 222.55 MB

View CC0 License