rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17134769
Save
Video Info
15:57
29.97 FPS
H.264

Look to Lockheed for Leadership (Part I). Vintage film by Tradefilms, Inc. about the innovations in aviation history and technology. United States -1940s

Original public domain video from Internet Archive

More
Free for Personal and Business use
EditorialPublic Domain
  • Original
    640 x 480 px | MOV | 321.5 MB

View CC0 License