https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17134781SaveSaveVideo Info5:5629.97 FPSH.264The RCA 16mm Sound Projector. Vintage film showcases the RCA 16mm sound projector, highlighting its powerful features and ease of use. United States - 1958Original public domain video from Internet ArchiveMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoVideoOriginal 640 x 480 px | MOV | 96.15 MBView CC0 LicenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare