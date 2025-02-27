rawpixel
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17134783
Save
Video Info
0:22
30 FPS
H.264

Kīlauea summit eruption. Over the past day, vents in the southwest portion of Kaluapele (Kīlauea caldera) have continued producing a fan of lava flows covering the western portion of the crater floor during sustained lava fountaining. Hawaii, United States - January 2, 2025.

Original public domain video from United States Geological Survey

More
Free for Personal and Business use
Public DomainU.S. Gov Works
  • Original
    1280 x 720 px | MOV | 16.78 MB

View license