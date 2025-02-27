https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17134786SaveSaveVideo Info14:3329.97 FPSH.264The Golden Years. Vintage film by The Jam Handy Organization. A 1960 American sponsored film promoting bowling as a family sport. It features a populuxe bowling alley with a family of four having fun. United States - 1960.Original public domain video from Internet ArchiveMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoVideoOriginal 640 x 480 px | MOV | 254.3 MBView CC0 LicenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare