27:23
29.97 FPS
H.264

The Town and the Telephone. Employee orientation film for telephone company workers explaining structure and corporate values of the Bell System. With excellent footage of communications workers and everyday life, in Technicolor. United States -1950s

Original public domain video from Internet Archive

    640 x 480 px | MOV | 517.6 MB

