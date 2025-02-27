https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17134791SaveSaveVideo Info9:5229.97 FPSH.264Stop Driving Us Crazy! A religious, sci-fi, driver education film animation, featuring "Rusty", a spy from Mars who pays a visit to Earth and discovers how its inhabitants disrespect one another by driving poorly. United States -1959.Original public domain video from Internet ArchiveMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoVideoOriginal 640 x 480 px | MOV | 348.55 MBView CC0 LicenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare