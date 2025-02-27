https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17134793SaveSaveVideo Info9:1629.97 FPSH.264Back of the Mike. Vintage film by The Jam Handy Organization, illustrates how sound effects are produced in the modern radio studio. United States -1938Original public domain video from Internet ArchiveMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoVideoOriginal 640 x 480 px | MOV | 309.21 MBView CC0 LicenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare