rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17134807
Save
Video Info
10:01
29.97 FPS
H.264

Liberty. A film by Don Robert Catlin, presenting Liberty as a powerful symbol of hope and opportunity for all immigrants and oppressed individuals. United States.

Original public domain video from Internet Archive

More
Free for Personal and Business use
EditorialPublic Domain
  • Original
    640 x 480 px | MOV | 197 MB

View CC0 License