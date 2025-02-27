https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17134813SaveSaveVideo Info0:1430 FPSH.264Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin raise the American flag on the moon (1969). Black and white video clip. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Watch original video here.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 2880 x 2160 px | MOV | 25.06 MB2K HD 1920 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.64 MBSD 640 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.82 MBGIF 480 x 360 px | GIF | 9.28 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare