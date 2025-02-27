https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17135100SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264A person in polka dot attire stands against a bold polka dot backdrop. The low-angle shot adds drama, suitable for a retro-themed video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 27.17 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 12.33 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.34 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 6.14 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare