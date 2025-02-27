rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17135101
Save
Video Info
0:07
30 FPS
H.264

A retro-inspired video concept with a woman in polka dots, wide-eyed and surprised. Shot from a front angle against an orange polka dot backdrop.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 22.87 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 12.1 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.76 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 6.55 MB

View personal and business license