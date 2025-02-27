https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17135106SaveSaveVideo Info0:0930 FPSH.264A playful, retro-style video still featuring a woman with bold glasses and red lipstick, shot from a front angle against a vibrant polka dot background.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 22.22 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.44 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.05 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.64 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare