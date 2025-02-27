https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17135299SaveSaveVideo Info0:1125 FPSH.264LoopVideo clip from Charlie Chaplin's "Making A Living" (1914). Black and white movie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Watch original video here.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 2889 x 2160 px | MOV | 44.83 MB2K HD 1928 x 1440 px | MOV | 18 MBSD 642 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.38 MBGIF 480 x 359 px | GIF | 16.67 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare