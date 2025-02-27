https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17135449SaveSaveVideo Info0:0530 FPSH.264Vibrant close-up video of blooming purple flowers with a slight tilt angle, showcasing vivid colors and a lively, dynamic perspective. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 49.07 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 29.8 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 4.47 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 6.45 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare