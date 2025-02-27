https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17135486SaveSaveVideo Info0:0930 FPSH.264Colorful mosaic of a tree with a radiant sun, viewed from a frontal angle. The vibrant, artistic style evokes a stained glass video effect. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 46.62 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 27.22 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 7.47 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.01 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare