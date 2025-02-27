rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17135500
Save
Video Info
0:06
30 FPS
H.264

Vintage-style video still of a skier in red, captured from a low angle. Bright sun and clear sky enhance the dynamic, nostalgic winter scene.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 38.45 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 22.35 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.79 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 4.51 MB

View personal and business license