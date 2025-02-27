https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17135528SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264Elegant ballet dancer in mid-leap, captured in a side profile. The monochrome style adds drama, reminiscent of a classic dance video still.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 8.66 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 3.43 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 337.03 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 2.81 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare