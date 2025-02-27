https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17135554SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264A dramatic, low-angle video shot of a person in a flowing red dress, surrounded by abstract red leaves, set against a moody blue background.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 24.33 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 11.34 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.71 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.4 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare