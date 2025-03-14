tonSaveSaveVideo Info0:0930 FPSH.264backgrounddesktop wallpapercuteanimalbirdlive wallpapernaturetropicalClose-up video of two lovebirds perched on a branch, with a soft-focus background.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoWe provide no warranties or guaranties for your use of AI generated contentVideo4K HD 2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 73.73 MB2K HD 1440 x 1440 px | MOV | 71.1 MBSD 480 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.78 MBGIF 480 x 480 px | GIF | 12.7 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJungle wildlife editable desktop wallpaper, animal illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893536/jungle-wildlife-editable-desktop-wallpaper-animal-illustrationView licenseBird botanical desktop wallpaper, animal illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8894710/bird-botanical-desktop-wallpaper-animal-illustrationView licenseWildlife forest desktop wallpaper, animal illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893611/wildlife-forest-desktop-wallpaper-animal-illustrationView licenseBird botanical editable desktop wallpaper, animal illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8894778/bird-botanical-editable-desktop-wallpaper-animal-illustrationView licenseWildlife forest computer wallpaper, animal illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8895105/wildlife-forest-computer-wallpaper-animal-illustrationView licenseBird botanical computer wallpaper, animal illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893498/bird-botanical-computer-wallpaper-animal-illustrationView licenseColorful bird botanical desktop wallpaper, animal illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893517/colorful-bird-botanical-desktop-wallpaper-animal-illustrationView licenseWildlife forest blue computer wallpaper, animal illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8894876/wildlife-forest-blue-computer-wallpaper-animal-illustrationView licenseSwan blue border desktop wallpaper, animal illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926078/swan-blue-border-desktop-wallpaper-animal-illustrationView licenseJungle wildlife red computer wallpaper, animal illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8894823/jungle-wildlife-red-computer-wallpaper-animal-illustrationView licenseSwan & rabbit computer wallpaper, animal illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8894116/swan-rabbit-computer-wallpaper-animal-illustrationView licenseSwan border desktop wallpaper, animal illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8894086/swan-border-desktop-wallpaper-animal-illustrationView licenseSwan & rabbit green desktop wallpaper, animal illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926087/swan-rabbit-green-desktop-wallpaper-animal-illustrationView licenseBlack bird botanical computer wallpaper, animal illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893488/black-bird-botanical-computer-wallpaper-animal-illustrationView licenseBotanical wildlife desktop wallpaper, animal illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893427/botanical-wildlife-desktop-wallpaper-animal-illustrationView licenseBotanical wildlife blue desktop wallpaper, animal illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8894656/botanical-wildlife-blue-desktop-wallpaper-animal-illustrationView licenseColorful birds desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10241506/colorful-birds-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseTiger botanical gray desktop wallpaper, animal illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925829/tiger-botanical-gray-desktop-wallpaper-animal-illustrationView licensePink toucan flamingo desktop wallpaper, editable green designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10120262/pink-toucan-flamingo-desktop-wallpaper-editable-green-designView licenseGold wildlife computer wallpaper, animal illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893644/gold-wildlife-computer-wallpaper-animal-illustrationView license