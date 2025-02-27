https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17135660SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264Surreal video concept featuring a close-up, top-down angle of multiple blue eyes, creating a hypnotic and repetitive visual pattern. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 40.79 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 21.06 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.4 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 6.99 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare