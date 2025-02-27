https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17135665SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264Surreal video concept featuring multiple blue eyes in close-up, arranged in a pattern. Shot from a top-down angle, creating a hypnotic effect. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 27.15 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 13.18 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.23 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.38 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare