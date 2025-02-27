rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17135675
Save
Video Info
8:19
24 FPS
H.264

1912 Stockholm Olympics. Pathé newsreel showing highlights from the 1912 Stockholm Olympics, including gymnastics, athletics, and fencing. Stockholm, Sweden - 1912.

Original public domain video from Wikimedia

More
Free for Personal and Business use
EditorialPublic Domain
  • Original
    1920 x 1080 px | MOV | 474.27 MB

View CC0 License